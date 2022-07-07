Suspect travelling from Mozambique bust in Springs with drugs worth R12m

Kgomotso Phooko

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police seized drugs worth R12 million, which they found hidden in a compartment of his vehicle along the N12 in Springs, Gauteng.

He is expected to appear at the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of dealing in drugs.

He was arrested during an operation led by Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC), which consists of organised crime police officers in Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

The operation aims to combat the transportation of heroin in the three countries.

On Tuesday, based on a tip-off, the team conducted a stop and search on the N1.

The information said the suspect would be travelling from Mozambique in a white Ford Ranger and had heroin and methamphetamine stashed in the car.

When the team stopped the car, they found drugs sealed in plastic containers that were hidden in the bodywork of the car and he was arrested. The car was also seized.

Mandrax bust

Meanwhile, the Free State police on Wednesday followed up on a tip-off about drugs dealing in Thabong.

Members of the Welkom public order police reaction team went to a house and conducted a search.

They found 139 Mandrax tablets along with R1,630 in cash.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear soon at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court soon.

