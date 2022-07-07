22-year-old arrested after body of missing toddler found in shallow grave

Kgomotso Phooko

The body of the missing two-year-old Neo Refemetswe Tlhame was discovered buried in a shallow grave at Extension 3 outside Lichtenburg in the North West on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 22-year-old suspect who has been linked to the death of the toddler.

The suspect is one of the toddler’s uncles. He was arrested after being questioned by the police.

Tlhame was last seen on 24 May 2022 by his grandparents who were looking after him, but was only reported missing days later.

He was staying with his grandparents at the time but when his mother went to fetch him after work, he was nowhere to be found.

The police conducted a search along with his relatives and the community at the surrounding villages with no success.

A month after his disappearance, the lifeless body of the toddler was discovered in a shallow grave near a river at Extension 3, Blydeville.

The shallow grave was spotted on Tuesday by the toddler’s mother. She then called the police.

Police dug up the soil and discovered the decomposed body of the toddler. He was identified by the clothes he was wearing on the day he disappeared.

The cause of death had not yet been established. An investigation into the murder was immediately launched.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the toddler’s body was found. He is expected to appear at the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder.

