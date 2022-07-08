KZN man killed during argument with drinking buddy

Lethabo Malatsi

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to two separate incidents after a man was killed during an argument and another was found dead under a tree in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday morning.

Man killed by drinking buddy

Earlier today, a man in his late 20s was killed allegedly by his drinking buddy during a heated argument at a residence in Cottonlands.

Reaction officers were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, the 28-year-old deceased was found lying in a pool of blood in a house at about 1am.

According to Rusa medics, the victim sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and chest, which resulted in his demise.

“It was established that the suspect and the deceased were consuming alcohol with friends throughout Thursday. The two began arguing for unconfirmed reasons when his drinking buddy stabbed him,” Rusa wrote in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

ALSO READ: Bodies of father and son retrieved from river after suspected murder-suicide

Destitute man found dead

Meanwhile, a destitute man was found dead under a tree near an informal area on Breeze Place in Fairbreeze.

The ailing man succumbed to his illness as he had been unwell for a few days, according an individual who was conducting a wellness check on him.

He found the lifeless body of the man under a tree and therefore contacted Rusa for assistance after he found him unresponsive.

Upon arrival at about 9:14am, Reaction officers and Rusa medics were dispatched to the scene.

Community members informed Reaction officers that the deceased was a known drug addict and was only seen in the area for the past three days.

They provided him with meals since his arrival in the area.

Businessman and bystander shot

In an unrelated incident, a businessman and a bystander were shot during a robbery at a general dealer in Mhlasini in Everest Heights, KZN on Thursday.

It was understood that suspects entered the business and held up the owner and his partner.

They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fired multiple shots and one of the victims was sustained gunshots in the leg.

“A bystander who was assisting his brother with construction at his home across the road heard the shots and flashed his torch at the store and the suspect fired shots in his direction,” Rusa said.

Seven spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

NOW READ: Woman arrested for allegedly killing a man with pair of scissors