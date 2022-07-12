Watch: Man shot at a Monaco tavern in Mamelodi

Citizen Reporter

A man was shot in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Monday in yet another tavern shooting.

This comes after several other tavern shootings in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg, and Katlehong over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the latest incident took place at Monaco tavern in the early hours of Monday.

It is understood that three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived the venue finding a group of people sitting around and started firing shots in the air.

Thereafter they approached a 33-year-old man and shot him twice.

Sello said the motive of the shooting is unknown and police are investigating a case of murder.

This happened in Mamelodi, Monaco (S&S)

Gun men all over Gauteng, it's free for all.

Nhlanhla Lux this is not foreigners by the way. It's clear Black-on-Black violence by criminal terrorists.

Cele & SAPS (ANC government under Ramaphosa is not doing it's work) @FaithMazibukoSA pic.twitter.com/fp89rj6w4V— Vusi Biyela | Prince of Nkandla ???????? (@VusBiyel) July 12, 2022

‘Drinking game’

Meanwhile, an alleged drinking game turned into a nightmare following the death of a man who consumed an entire bottle of Jagermeister in Mashamba village, Limpopo, on Sunday night.

The incident took place at about 23:30 at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba village.

It is understood that those who participated and consumed an entire bottle of Jagermeister within a specified time would get R200.00 each.

One of patrons, aged 30, immediately collapsed after drinking the bottle of liquor, and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.

A 30 year old man from Ha-Mashamba near Elim in Limpopo has died after he entered a "competition" to win R200 for being the fastest drinker of Jagermeister. The man managed to finish the bottle in under 2 minutes, but died shortly after. ????????



Tsonga | Tribalism | Limpopo | Zulu pic.twitter.com/FLVkkI0GHg— ????????Mine Boy⛏️ (@homulani) July 12, 2022

On Monday police arrested two people in connection with the Pietermaritzburg Samkelisiwe tavern shooting that left four dead and eight people wounded over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Monday confirmed the arrests and said more arrests are imminent, as the police are following several leads.

This after two armed men stormed into the tavern in Sweetwaters at 20:30 on Saturday and randomly opened fire on patrons, before fleeing the scene.

Reports said people were drinking at the tavern when a car arrived and parked outside the establishment.

It was alleged that two males jumped out of the vehicle, entered the tavern and fired random shots at the patrons. A total of twelve people were shot. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer Saps.

Additional information by Kgomotso Phooko

