97 illegal miners and a farm owner nabbed in Heidelberg

A 62-year-old farm owner and 97 illegal Lesotho nationals were arrested on 18 July 2022, in Heidelberg, Gauteng, for a number of crimes.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), all suspects will appear in the Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal mining, being in the country illegally, human trafficking, possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, among others.

The arrests were made after a team, consisting of various SAPS specialized units, swooped in on a farm where the illegal miners had been operating from.

“Upon further interrogation and inspection, the team seized mining equipment and implements. It was also discovered that all the suspects, between the ages of 18 and 35, are all 97 Lesotho nationals and majority were in the country illegally.

“Three unlicensed firearms and 570 rounds of ammunition were also seized,” the police said in a statement.

The firearms have been taken in for ballistic testing to determine if they were utilised in any other crimes.

The farm owner was also found with illegal ammunition and gold bearing equipment.

The team responsible for this latest success include members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Tactical Response Teams(TRT), Public Order Police(POP), Crime Intelligence and Detectives, Bomb Disposal specialists and private stakeholders.