Gauteng residents to enjoy a chilly but sunny weekend

Gauteng residents can look forward to a cold but pleasant winter weekend, with sunny skies and no rain forecast for either Johannesburg or Pretoria.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), temperatures will remain low throughout the weekend.

Pretoria: Blue skies and crisp air

Pretoria will experience clear skies from Saturday morning through to Sunday evening, with no rainfall expected and a 0% chance of precipitation.

Saturday’s temperatures will range between a minimum of 6°C and a maximum of 21°C, with light winds blowing from the southwest at speeds of up to 5 km/h in the early hours and late evening.

Humidity levels will stay between 25% and 40%, contributing to the dry winter air.

Sunday’s forecast is similarly stable, with temperatures climbing slightly to a minimum of 6°C and a high of 21°C.

Joburg: Cold mornings, mild afternoons

Johannesburg will see slightly colder conditions than Pretoria, with Saturday’s temperatures dipping to a low of 6°C and peaking at 18°C.

The city will remain under clear skies throughout the weekend, with no rain predicted.

Winds in Johannesburg are expected to shift from the south-southwest to west-northwest by Saturday evening, ranging from nearly calm to breezy at 5 km/h. Humidity will fluctuate between 30% and 40%, which is typical for inland Highveld winter conditions.

Sunday in Johannesburg will also be clear, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 17°C.

Winds will pick up slightly, maintaining a steady 5 km/h throughout the day.

Elsewhere in the country

The weather service warned of “partly cloudy and cold to very cold conditions” in parts of South Africa, particularly in the southwestern interior and eastern regions, where isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Gauteng, however, remains dry and settled — a crisp but comfortable winter weekend on the cards.

