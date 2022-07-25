Hawks nab zama zamas in Mpumalanga

Citizen Reporter

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested six illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, at Matsulu C on Friday, during an operation to curb illegal mining networks in the province.

The six suspects, including foreigner nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique, appeared shortly at the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court.

The suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of gold bearing materials and illegal dealing in gold.

According to the Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, three suspects, namely Bagayi John Shongwe (77), Musa Matimela (58) and Nkosinathi Vilakazi (25), are Mozambican national.

“Tobias Macha (25) is a Zimbabwean national, and Godfrey Siyabonga Sithole (45) and Godfrey Mongezi (32) are both South African.”

The suspects were nabbed during a multidisciplinary intelligence driven operation to curb illegal mining operations in the province.

The operation included Hawks Nelspruit’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation, National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Team and the Department of Home Affairs.

“The joint operation was aimed at disrupting illegal mining activities around Mpumalanga. During the operation two laboratories processing gold bearing materials were dismantled respectively,” said Sekgotodi.

The six are remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 25 July 2022, for further investigation.

