Hunt on for Timbavati head ranger Anton Mzimba’s killers

The police and the Green Scorpions of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment are hunting down the murderers of Timbavati head ranger Anton Mzimba, who was gunned down outside his home on Tuesday after death threats.

“I would like to pay a special tribute to Anton Mzimba whom I met during my recent visit to the Association of Private Nature Reserves on the western boundary of the Kruger National park,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy.

“He dedicated his life to conservation and the promotion of sound relations between conservation authorities and communities living on the outskirts of protected areas.

“I salute his personal courage and the commitment with which he tackled his responsibilities. I send my sincere condolences to his wife and young family, who have been left bereft of their father and breadwinner through this heinous crime,” said Creecy.

According to a statement by Timbavti, Mzimba, known as the “wildllife warrior”, was “an exceptionally passionate, courageous, and spiritual man”.

“Those who had the pleasure of meeting him, spending time with him and working with him, will know he dedicated his life to what he believed in, fighting for a species which has no voice, and uplifting and inspiring the people who he knew needed his support. There has been no greater man.”

Britain’s Prince William said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Mzimba, whom I spoke to in November”.

“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife,” he said.

“Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family.”

Mzimba had 24 years experience as a field ranger and was the winner of the Field Ranger of the Year award at the annual Rhino Awards in 2016. He was a key member of the Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Forum.

His murder, only a few days ahead of World Ranger Day on 31 July, highlighted the dangers rangers face protecting the country’s wildlife.

“Recent trends in rhino poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal, where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year. This makes it all the more important for government to shift its focus to supporting provincial authorities and private reserves in the war on rhino poaching,” Creecy said.

The June meeting in the Timbavati area aimed to cement earlier engagements through the Integrated Wildlife Zone initiative and the Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Forum to form a united front to combat wildlife crime, and support rangers at the frontline of anti-poaching efforts. It was here Mzimba spoke passionately about the daily struggles rangers face.

“We urge all who are concerned about rhino poaching and the toll it is taking on our rangers to reach out to with concrete offers of help. Our duty now is to pick up Ranger Mzimba’s fallen spear and continue the battle in his name. There is no greater tribute we can pay to this man,” Creecy said.

