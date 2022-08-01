Boko Haram gang member on most wanted list arrested in Gauteng

Kgomotso Phooko

The police arrested 1,655 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend, including a Boko Haram gang member who was on the Saps’ most wanted list.

According to the police, the suspect has been terrorising the community of Mamelodi for years.

He was wanted by police for crimes that include extortion and aggravated robberies.

The suspect has been on the run since his accomplices were arrested earlier in the year.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, said he will be appearing at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Senior management at SAPS were on the ground this past weekend, leading integrated crime prevention operations and tracing wanted suspects,” said Masondo.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, General Elias Mawela, and his deputies led Operation Okae Molao in the Johannesburg District.

They focused on Eldorado Park and Diepkloof, where they nabbed more than 495 suspects.

Masondo said the suspects were arrested for charges that include murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and suspected undocumented foreign nationals.

Ekurhuleni

In the Ekurhuleni district, the operation led to the arrest of more than 486 suspects for a range of crimes.

The crimes include murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fraud and robbery.

Tshwane

The operation conducted in Tshwane led to the arrests of 380 suspects.

They were arrested for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, car hijacking and fraud.

West Rand

In the West Rand, police arrested illegal miners who are suspected to be responsible for various crimes. They are among 174 suspects nabbed in the district.

“Other suspects were arrested for crimes that include murder, house robbery, malicious damage to property and tampering with essential infrastructure,” he said.

In Sedibeng, about 120 suspects were arrested for rape, murder, possession of drugs and malicious property damage.

The suspects are expected to appear before various magistrate’s courts from Monday.

