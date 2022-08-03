Cops seize R2.5m gold-bearing material from zama zamas

Faizel Patel

Police have seized seven hundred tons of gold-bearing material worth R2.5 million from zama zamas in Gauteng.

The loot was discovered in five of the illegal plants uncovered during a sting operation.

At least 46 illegal miners have also been arrested, and one fatally wounded during the intense multi-disciplinary operation carried out by different law enforcement units simultaneously in Krugersdorp and Randfontein.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said the operation was aimed at curtailing illegal mining.

“The search and seizure operation which was attended by the minister of police, General Bheki Cele; accompanied by Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela; Hawks Gauteng provincial head, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa and district commissioner of the West Rand, Major-General Kekana, was carried out simultaneously in Krugersdorp and Randfontein.”

“A total of 46 suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded. The suspects include foreign nationals from neighbouring countries and their status in the country is now a subject of an ongoing investigation,” Nkwalase said.

Nkwalase said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon facing various charges.

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said more operations would follow.

“But we intend to continue with that. The problem is not only on the West Rand.”

The arrests of the zama zamas comes after eight women were raped and a film crew attacked at a disused mine dump late last month, where 80 suspects were subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the arrested suspects include foreign nationals from neighbouring countries.

The case against the group of suspects returns to court on Wednesday.

During their court appearance, the case was postponed to in order for an identity parade to be carried out as well as for the accused to secure legal representation.

It has also emerged that about 20 of the suspects were juveniles and their cases had to be transferred to the children’s court.

