Female NSPCA inspector robbed at gunpoint

Citizen Reporter

A female inspector working for the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has been robbed at gunpoint by a group of unknown men.

The men stole the NSPCA’s Toyota Hilux along with all the important equipment in the van, including a captive bolt pistol which is needed for the humane euthanasia of large animals.

The spokesperson for the non-profit organisation Keshvi Nair said the incident happened last week.

Nair said the organisation felt fortunate that the inspector made it out of this ordeal physically unharmed.

ALSO READ: NSPCA helps uncover ‘horrendous’ animal abuse in Mauritius

She said a case has been opened with police, however, no arrests have been made yet. The van was also not at the location indicated by the tracker.

“NSPCA Inspectors are equipped to deal with almost anything. Each day, we go out there and face aggressive animal abusers.

“We witness severe cases of animal cruelty, we travel in areas where few others dare to travel, we risk our lives against fires and floods to help displaced animals in need… but nothing can ever adequately prepare one for the trauma attached to being a victim of an armed robbery,” Nair said in a statement on Monday.

Appeal for donations

The NSPCA has appealed for donations from the public towards purchasing a new vehicle or alternatively for a donation of a Toyota Hilux Single cab.

Nair said their vehicles are the lifeline of their work given that the NSPCA travels across South Africa to help animals in need, especially in areas where there are no animal welfare organisations and no state veterinarians.

“Without the vehicle, we cannot reach animals in a compromised position or do any proactive work to prevent suffering.

“The NSPCA had initiated a campaign last month (before the robbery) asking Toyota South Africa to please sponsor us with a new Toyota Hilux Single Cab, and although we remain hopeful, we have not had any joy from this since the appeal.

“The NSPCA is now in desperate need of two Toyota Hilux Single Cabs in order to continue our work efficiently.”

The organisation said it is short of R235 000 to purchase a new Toyota Hilux Single cab.

This specific vehicle is needed because it is able to transport animals, tow a heavy horsebox, travel over rough terrain, and withstand the extensive traveling done each day.

For more information, please reach out to comms@nspca.co.za

NOW READ: NSPCA to help Ukraine animal shelters