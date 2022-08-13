WATCH: Oriental Plaza businesses urged to be vigilant after robbery

Faizel Patel

Business owners at the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg have been urged to be vigilant following the robbery at a jewellery store at the shopping centre.

The robbery was captured on CCTV video footage which is being widely circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp.

The video shows a group of customers in Shiraz Jewellers who attempt to distract the sales person before the robbery takes place.

It’s unclear when the robbery took place or if it was reported to the police.

According to a voice note that accompanied the video, the robbery was allegedly committed by a young boy.

“While we got distracted, you’ll see in the video this boy, we didn’t even notice comes in the store. In like half a minute he steals a tray (of jewellery) and he goes out.’”

The individual in the voice note has urged business owners to be careful of the modus operandi used by the criminals to rob them.

“Please be careful, they come and sell you guys bangles, 21, 22 carat bangles from Dubai. Please be on the watch-out. Keeping you busy, ‘can I see this, can I see that’ and we turned somewhere else this tray was taken.”

CIT Heist

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead during a high-speed chase with police in Riverlea, near Soweto.

Officers caught the suspects after they targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle along Nasrec road on Friday.

The group allegedly robbed the security guards of their cellphones and one firearm before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police’s Robert Netshiunda says one person has been arrested.

“The Johannesburg flying squad members received a complaint about a cash-in-transit in progress and swiftly responded. The officers spotted a white BMW with four occupants and a green Nissan Navara also with four occupants and a white Toyota Fortuner with three occupants. The suspects reportedly shot at the police and a shootout ensued. Four suspects were shot and declared dead at the scene,” Netshiduna said.

