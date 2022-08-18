Security guards found safe after “mysteriously” disappearing

Faizel Patel

Three security guards who “mysteriously” disappeared while on duty in Maokeng in the Free State on Wednesday have been found safe.

Police say the security guards were taken to hospital for medical observation and tests after they were found in the bushes on Wednesday.

Mamokgo Julia Tladi, (44), Gladys Masabata Motoai, (37), and Maletsatsi Mofokeng, (39) were reported missing earlier at Maokeng Police Station after they mysteriously disappeared during their night duty as security guards at the local stadium.

ALSO READ: Three Free State security guards mysteriously disappear while on duty

The guard’s cellphones and personal belongings were found in the guard room.

Maokeng Police were summoned to the scene, and a joint search party was launched, which led to their rescue.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said officers and the community engaged in a joint search combing through areas in Maokeng and surrounding areas for the women.

“The search yielded positive results as police located the missing female security guards. They were found with hands tied with shoelaces and totally disorientated.

The three women were rushed to hospital in a bad condition after they were rescued by hunters at Lovedale in the outskirts of Maokeng.”

Maokeng police are urging anyone with information on the kidnappers and robbers to contact their nearest police station.

Shanawaaz Asghar kidnapping

Meanwhile, Cape Town police are still searching for six suspects after a Grade R pupil from Kensington was kidnapped on Wednesday morning.

The six-year-old child, who has been identified as Shahnawaz Asghar, was snatched at gunpoint in front of his home on the corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Kensington.

Asghar was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit school uniform with black school shoes. He is a Grade R pupil at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

Two suspicious vehicles were spotted near but not at the boy’s school.

The motive for the kidnapping is unknown, and no arrests have yet been made.

ALSO READ: KZN police killer sentenced to 22 years in jail