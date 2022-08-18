Latest July unrest development: Hawks arrest eight more instigators

Thapelo Lekabe

The Hawks have arrested eight more alleged instigators in connection with last year’s deadly July riots which rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

2021 July unrest

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the group was expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday in the Durban Central Regional Court.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects arrested this year for allegedly instigating the July unrest to 34.

Thirty-two suspects were nabbed in KZN, one in the Free State and another in the North West.

Court appearances

Last week, the Hawks rounded up 21 suspects in different parts of the country – including Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape.

The alleged instigators appeared in the Durban Central Magistrates’ Court and were released on R3,000 bail each.

One of the suspects was released on a warning after being ordered not to pay bail.

The group faces charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

The case was postponed to 26 August 2022.

An additional three suspects were arrested on Friday and Saturday in KZN and North West as part of the Hawks’ national operation.

The suspects appeared before the Durban Central Magistrates’ Court on Monday and were granted bail of R3,000 each.

