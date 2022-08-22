Sama chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa recovering after stabbing

Faizel Patel

The chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, is recovering in hospital following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mzukwa was attacked on the side of the road while driving home from the King Shaka International Airport.

He was on his way back from a SAMA board meeting.

At this stage the motive for the attack is unclear.

In a statement, Sama said Mzukwa sustained multiple wounds on his chest and has been hospitalised.

The ministry of health wished Mzukwa a speedy recovery following the attack.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, visited Dr Mzukwa in hospital in Durban on Sunday, where he is recovering well from multiple stab wounds.

“I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pains to the nearest hospital to save his life, because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated.”

“We would also like to thank the emergency medical services, nursing staff and police for swift response”, said Dr Dhlomo.

The department said it is working with provinces to ensure the shortest response time by Emergency Medical Services personnel through capacity and resource allocation.

Monkeypox

Meanwhile, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said South Africa has recorded five cases of monkeypox cases in the country.

The patient is a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg with a travel history to the Netherlands and Spain.

Phaahla said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 28 000 cases globally and eleven deaths, but there is currently no need for mass vaccination.

He said although monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and Covid-19, the current increase in cases are concerning.

Phaahla said at this stage, there are no intentions to screen people travelling from European and American regions where monkeypox cases are high, but he has urged people to be vigilant.

