IN PICS: AFU seizes luxury assets worth R75 million from accused in ‘blue lights’ corruption case

Thapelo Lekabe

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has restrained the assets of former South African Police Service (Saps) officials facing fraud and corruption charges in the infamous R191 million “blue lights” criminal case.

The case, which involves former high-ranking Saps officials Kgomotso Phahlane and Deliwe De Lange, is in connection with a corruptly awarded contract by Saps to a service provider – Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement – for the supply and fitment of blue lights and sirens to Gauteng police vehicles in 2017.

Restraint order

On Friday, an appointed curator together with the Sheriffs of the Court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU proceeded to the accused’s residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order following an application by the AFU.

The order was granted on 18 August 2022 by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and it identified assets with an equitable value of R75 million.

The NPA’s AFU on Friday restrained the assets of former Saps officials in Gauteng worth R75 million in the controversial R191 million ‘blue lights’ corruption case. Picture: Supplied.

Some of the immovable assets seized by the AFU on Friday. Picture: Supplied.

The spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, said the assets included at least 19 immovable properties linked to the accused as well as approximately 115 vehicles, which included three trucks.

Approximately 115 vehicles were seized on Friday in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg. Picture: Supplied.

Seboka said investigations were still ongoing to trace further assets belonging to the accused.

“The sole director of Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd is Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata. Manthata and his entity are accused along with several high-ranking officials who were in the Saps employ at the time.

“These include Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane who was then the acting national commissioner, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, James Ramanjalum, Deliwe Susan De Lange, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa and Bonang Christina Mgwenya,” she said in a statement.

R191 million ‘blue lights’ case

The state alleges that the accused worked in concert, to ensure that Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement was awarded the “blue lights” contract, and paid approximately R65 million.

Seboka said the amount escalated to present-day estimates of R121 million.

“The Saps officials were mostly rewarded with cash payments, which in several instances appear to have covered their monthly expenses, leaving their salaries largely intact.

“The evidence indicates that in certain instances, the reward was in the form of the purchase of luxury cars and expensive clothing and accessories paid for by Manthata.”

Investigations further revealed that Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement and certain of the Saps officials were in constant communication during the procurement and payment process.

The communications were linked to the withdrawal of substantial amounts in cash by Manthata and the cash received by the Saps officials.

“Upon conviction, the AFU will proceed with an application to institute a confiscation enquiry aimed ultimately at the recovery of the stolen funds in terms of the provisions of Chapter 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998,” Seboka said.

The accused in the R191 million “blue lights” corruption case are expected back in court on 2 November 2022.

