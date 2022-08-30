Marizka Coetzer
30 Aug 2022
Crime

Public distrust in police makes them targets for criminals – experts

Off-duty officer has been killed in cold blood while getting a haircut at street barber

Picture: SAPS
Experts say public distrust in the South African Police Service’s men and women in blue has not only fostered a sense of lawlessness, but has also made them targets for criminals. In the latest cop killing, an off-duty police officer was shot in cold blood while having a haircut at a street barber in Bramley View, Joburg, the past weekend. A massive manhunt has been launched for his killer, Gauteng police said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the off-duty warrant officer was stationed at Sandton police station. “Reports indicate that an unknown man approached the officer from behind and...

