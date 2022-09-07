Three injured after shooting outside Durban Magistrates’ Court

Citizen Reporter

Three people were shot and injured outside the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed to Southlands Sun.

Sources told the publication that one of the men was shot while exiting his vehicle outside the court. He was said to have been due in court for attempted murder. The second victim was a friend of the accused.

A third person, believed to be a court employee, was injured after being caught in the crossfire.

The condition of the injured men is still not known.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police were still at the scene.

Wentworth community leader Tracey Williams said she hoped the incident would emphasise the ongoing problem of gun violence in the area.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Southlands Sun, by Yoshini Perumal. Read the original article here.