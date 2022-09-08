Senior KZN teacher gunned down at school

Citizen Reporter

A senior employee at Msunduzi Secondary School has allegedly been shot dead inside the school premises.

It is alleged that on Thursday morning an armed man went to the school looking for a woman staff member believed to be in a relationship with the staff member killed.

According to the pupils, the staff had alerted the senior member and there was a domestic dispute between them. He was apparently shot while trying to calm the man down.

He was allegedly shot more than five times and died inside the school premises.

Different law enforcement agencies including the police, Midlands EMS, Magma and Mi7 were at the scene.

Teaching and learning has been affected as pupils are scattered outside the school, crying hysterically.

*This is a developing story.