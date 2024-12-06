55 foreigners arrested, one person fined for employing undocumented immigrants

As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the scourge continues.

Police have netted hundreds of lawbreakers this week, including at least 55 undocumented immigrants and one person for employing them.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said its Operation Shanela efforts have led to more than 300 arrests in Tshwane and 13 902 nationally for the last week of November.

Tshwane Police District Communication Coordinator Captain Johan van Dyk said during the first phase of operations, Tshwane detectives apprehended 299 individuals for serious offences, including, 83 arrests for gender-based violence, five arrests for murder, eight arrests for attempted murder, 41 arrests for assault to commit grievous bodily harm, and six arrests linked to rape.

“55 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal processes for deportation while one individual was fined for employing undocumented immigrants.”

1 137 illegal foreign nationals were arrested the week before.

ALSO READ: More than 230 rapists arrested in KZN in just one month

16 Days of Activism: Gender-based violence continues

As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the scourge continues.

1 840 suspects were arrested for assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) between 25 November and 1 December, confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi.

These formed part of the 13 902 suspects nabbed during that week.

Speeding and liquor

Van Dyk said during recent operations 779 persons and 399 vehicles were searched and 198 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement notices were issued totalling R92 670.

20 premises and six liquor establishments were also inspected, leading to the closure of two illegal liquor premises and the confiscation of 49 707 ml of alcohol.

Police arrest alleged armed robbers terrorising community

On Tuesday, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) arrested a group of alleged armed robbery suspects in Bronkhorstspruit following a complaint from the community about five suspects driving a dark grey Mercedez Benz vehicle robbing people at gunpoint.

The latest robbery was reported on the R568.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said when the suspects noticed the police vehicle, they opened fire, shooting at the officers. Officers returned fire and a high-speed chase ensued.

“The suspects’ vehicle continued to drive recklessly endangering oncoming traffic and bumping other vehicles, during the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle wheel was punctured near a graveyard.

“Five suspects fled on foot into the graveyard. The officers gave chase and managed to apprehend three suspects. Two are still at large,” he said.

Mahamba said the three suspects were arrested for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“While the officers were busy processing the suspects, it was discovered that the Mercedes Benz was reported to be highjacked. One of the suspects was out on bail for murdering a police officer,” he said.

ALSO READ: Strangled pupil: Soshanguve reeling in shock at gruesome find

Illegal mining

Mukhathi said Operation Vala Umgodi continued to make inroads to combat illegal mining in the country.

Just last week alone, 147 illegal miners were arrested across the affected provinces with North West registering the majority of arrests.

NOW READ: Home Affairs dismisses 18 ‘crooked’ officials