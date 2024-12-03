More than 230 rapists arrested in KZN in just one month

The arrests come as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested 235 rapists in the province in just one month.

This comes as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Rapists arrested in KZN

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said law enforcement officials in the province are continuing with their efforts to bring justice to violated women and children.

“In the month of November 2024, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives have tracked, traced and arrested 235 suspects in connection with cases of rape.

“The fight against gender-based violence has also resulted in the arrest of 227 suspects for the transgression of the Domestic Violence Act and 39 more suspects were arrested for sexual assault. These were among 13 054 suspects who were arrested for different crime categories during various operations,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: 16 Days of Activism: GBV ‘pandemic’ continues to haunt SA

Violent crimes

Netshiunda added that 3 977 suspects were also arrested for contact crime, with 194 and 199 suspects arrested for murder and attempted murder cases respectively.

“69 suspects were arrested for house robbery, 40 suspects were brought to book in relation to business robbery cases whilst 1 949 suspects were arrested for cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

Netshiunda said the violent crimes in the province are committed with the use of a firearm.

“For that reason, police continue to recover firearms, most of which are illegal. During November operations, police recovered 361 firearms, inclusive of 31 rifles, 19 shotguns and 15 homemade firearms.

“3 352 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms were recovered in the process,” he said.

Alcohol a major contributor

Netshiunda said alcohol has been identified as a major contributing factor in cases of assault and other contact crimes.

“During the operations, police arrested 394 people for drinking and being drunk in a public place. 741 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor, whereas 10 people were nabbed for illegal distribution of liquor.

With the festivities of the festive season underway, police operations will continue and no lawlessness will be tolerated. Community members are encouraged to celebrate responsibly and always respect the rule of law,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Please leave our women alone