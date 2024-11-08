7 foreign nationals arrested during workplace inspections

Authorities clamp down on labour law violations in KZN, arresting foreign nationals during freight and logistics sector inspections.

Weeks after inspections at restaurants across the country revealed 1,941 foreign national employees and the arrest of 81, officials in KwaZulu-Natal have nabbed seven foreign nationals immigrants in the transport industry.

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), alongside eThekwini Metro Police, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and Saps on Thursday conducted a two-hour joint inspection operation of road, freight, and logistics sector on the M7 freeway in Clairwood.

According to departmental spokesperson Teboho Thejane, the seven were arrested during the inspection. Two of the arrested were found to have had previous warrants issued against them and five were working in the country illegally.

“The illegal immigrants arrested during the road, freight, and logistics operation will be charged under Section 491 (A) of Immigration Act 13, 2002 – for entering and remaining in the country without valid Visas,” he said.

National minimum wage and worker rights under scrutiny

Department of Employment and Labour KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chief Inspector (PCI), Mlungisi Zondi said the Road, Freight, and Logistics industry need to take transformation seriously and be patriotic corporate citizens.

He also shared his shock at the “continued and well-calculated violation and non-compliance of labour laws”.

More raids and inspections to come

Zondi said 218 companies will be visited using the data supplied by the Department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services.

“What we uncovered today is the tip of the iceberg. We will be embarking on follow-up with on-site inspections,” he added.

1500 establishments visited

According to Thejane, during the operation, dozens of trucks were pulled over with numerous drivers claiming that they were not registered for social security, such as the unemployment insurance fund and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, and that they were paid per load even though the National Minimum Wage (NMW) was in effect.

“The Department started the week-long blitz inspections on Monday. The joint workplace inspections were part of a build-up programme towards the Presidential District Development Model/ Imbizo that will be held on [Friday].

“These focused on retail; hospitality and tourism; iron and steel; industrial areas; road, freight, and logistics,” he said.

Furthermore, Zondi said 1500 establishments had been visited by the end of the week-long initiative.

“This week’s inspections focused on enforcing compliance with the National Minimum Wage; the Basic Conditions of Employment Act; the Occupational Health and Safety Act; the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; the Unemployment Insurance Act; and Sectorial Determinations,” Thejane concluded.

