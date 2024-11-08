Suspected stolen diesel worth R7000 found in Northen Cape [PICS]

Community tip leads Saps to suspected diesel theft operation in Kimberley. Saps urges further community vigilance.

The South African Police Services (Saps) members of Operation Vala Umgodi in the Frances Baard District confiscated multiple containers of diesel at a house in Phuthanang in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

According to Saps, the suspected stolen diesel was estimated at R7000.

Both the Proactive and Combat Teams on Thursday received intelligence-driven information regarding a house in Samora Machel Street where diesel was allegedly stored and sold.

Picture: Supplied/Saps

ALSO READ: Wallacedene tragedy: Police suspect vigilantism in triple murder case

25L containers of diesel found

Members of the Proactive and Combat teams were notified on Thursday by intelligence-driven information about a residence in Samora Machel Street that was purportedly used for the storage and sale of the diesel.

“The information was operationalised, and diesel was found stored in 25-litre containers, hidden in an unused toilet. No satisfactory explanation was given about its ownership,” said Sergeant Merapelo Pilane.

Members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious criminal activities through the MySaps App or 08600 10111 crime stop number.

Picture: Supplied/Saps

KZN officer shoots his colleague in an operation

In a separate incident, a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accidentally shot his colleague during an operation.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told The Citizen, that six Public Order Police (POP) and the two Port Shepstone K-9 Unit members on Sunday were on an operation to find an individual reportedly involved in a domestic conflict.

“It is alleged that when police officers were busy with the tactical move to subdue the person allegedly involved in a domestic violence issue a stun grenade was placed inside the one room. One police officer allegedly thought that they were under attack.”

ALSO READ: 7 foreign nationals arrested during workplace inspections

Shuping said the officer opened fire and “accidentally” shot two of her colleagues.

“One police officer was shot and killed and the other was injured and taken to hospital. The incident was reported to IPID for investigation and the directorate is investigating charges of culpable homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm.”

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu urged for more vigilance in the future and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

“Our thoughts are especially with the family of the Public Order Police member who lost his life in this unfortunate event. We also send our prayers for the full recovery of the K-9 Unit member who sustained injuries and remain committed to supporting those impacted by this tragedy and will do everything possible to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future,” said Mchunu.

NOW READ: Off-duty police sergeant killed in shootout with colleagues