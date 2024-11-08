Scores injured in early morning taxi accident in Durban CBD

A taxi and a light motor vehicle collided at an ntersection on Friday.

At least 15 people have been injured in an early morning taxi accident in KwaZulu-Nata (KZN).

The accident happened on the corner of Umgeni Road and Argyle Road in the Durban CBD on Friday.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to taxi crash just after 5am.

Injured

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a Taxi and a light motor vehicle had collided in the intersection. Multiple people were found injured and immediately more resources as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene.

“Approximately fifteen people had sustained various injuries and once stabilized on the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that events leading up to the taxi crash is unknown however the South African Police Services (Saps) were on the scene for investigation.

Train crash

Earlier this week, the 2024 matric exams ended tragically for one pupil, who was killed by a train accident in KZN.

The KZN Department of Education said it was alerted of a tragic death of the matric pupil from Mbonambi Secondary School in Kwambonambi area in the King Cetshwayo District on Saturday.

“The South African Police Services (Saps) and the forensic team were at the accident scene to retrieve the body for identification. Officials from the King Cetshwayo District paid a visit to the school today, Sunday 03 November 2024, where a full trauma and counselling support were offered to the learners.

“On Monday, 04 November 2024, the Department’s Special Needs Services will monitor the Matric Examinations and will simultaneously give further support and will be hands on, should learners experience trauma and anxiety,” the department said.

KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged pupils to take all necessary precautions and safety measures at all times.

