A vengeance killing: 4 cops arrested for murder after one of their own was robbed

The Public Order Policing (Pop) officers allegedly hunted down, kidnapped and murdered a man they believed robbed one of their own.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed they arrested four police officers on Monday, and charged them with murdering a man who was believed to have robbed one of the officers.

Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the Public Order Policing (Pop) officers also face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The police officers allegedly hunted down the deceased, a civilian, after accusing him of being one of the people who robbed one of the police officers and took him to the Pop building where they allegedly assaulted him,” he said of the incident in Cradock, Eastern Cape.

“They allegedly left him unconscious when they reported off duty, and he was discovered by police officers from another shift, and they reported death in custody, which was investigated by IPID.”

Shuping said the officers will appear at Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 January, for a formal bail application.

Joburg police play foul

Earlier in the day, a traffic officer accused police officers at Daouglasdale Police Station, Johannesburg, of refusing to book in recovered goods.

However, the South African Police Service says the police station followed the correct procedures.

In a video shared on Sunday, the visibly frustrated traffic officer claims that he and his colleagues arrested five suspects for theft, and took the exhibit and suspects to the police station, where he was refused permission to book in the exhibit.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde