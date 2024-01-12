Eastern Cape cop up for murder after firing gun in tavern brawl

The constable allegedly had an altercation with a man which ended with the officer firing his official firearm into the man's stomach.

A police officer has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man during a tavern brawl and only reporting the incident the next day.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officer and his friend had an argument with the deceased in a tavern in Mount Fletcher, Eastern Cape, which escalated into a fight.

“It is alleged that on 7 January [the constable] and his friend had an argument with Tokoloho Sebaka.

“The argument escalated into a fight and [the officer] allegedly fired a shot that hit Sebaka in the stomach. Sebaka died later at a hospital.”

The constable only reported the discharge of the official firearm the next day.

He was arrested by Ipid and appeared in the local magistrate’s court.

The case was postponed to 18 January for a formal bail application and he will remain in custody until then.

The name of the accused is known to The Citizen but it will not be reported until he pleads in court.

Alcohol ‘a core driver of crime’

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement were taking rigorous measures to combat alcohol abuse, considering it a major contributor to crime throughout South Africa.

He made this statement on Christmas Eve, more in connection with motorists driving while under the influence of alcohol, than relating to altercations in taverns and bars, though he said 850 people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Cele insisted that alcohol abuse played a role in violence in the country.

“Police are acting hard on the abuse of liquor, which remains a core driver of crime, especially contact crimes.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seelatsa