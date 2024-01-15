Homicide-and-a-half: A man in his 20s murdered his granddad and stabbed his father

A man in his 20s killed his grandfather and stabbed his father, after an altercation with his father.

Following a flash flood, that caused damage on the town, tragedy struck a family in Lotusville, Verulam, on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that a young man in his twenties, allegedly grappling with mental health issues, stabbed both his grandfather and father.

The incident happened just after 10pm on the fateful day when Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received distressing reports of a stabbing on Trevenen Road. The suspect had allegedly been embroiled in an altercation during the flooding when the murder was committed.

Kwa-Zulu Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said, “The twenty-something-year-old was helping his parents prevent their house from flooding. While doing the job, an argument between the father and the son ensued.”

Altercation leads to murder

As the argument escalated, the son’s grandfather tried to mediate. Unfortunately for him, the suspect allegedly grabbed a large knife and unleashed his anger with it, resulting in the grievous injury of both family members.

“The exact circumstances leading up to the altercation remains unclear. Especially because the family was already under significant stress due to the flooding on their property. The relentless downpour and rising waters likely added to the tension, eventually culminating in the tragic murder and attempted murder,” said RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram.

Murder aftermath

The two victims were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the grandfather, in his 70s, passed away on arrival. The second victim, the suspect’s father, is critical and fighting for his life.

“The grandfather succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the father is still nursing his stab wounds in hospital,” said Netshiunda.

While the two victims were transported to the hospital, the suspect was arrested by the police on scene. He was set to appear in court on Monday.

Talking to the response team after his arrest, members of the suspects’ extended family said he suffered from a medical condition. The condition has not yet been confirmed.