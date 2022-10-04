Abalone poacher sentenced to seven years in jail after being on the run for four years

Citizen Reporter

An abalone poacher, who has been on the run from police for four years, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Bellville Regional Court.

Shahabaz Mohammed was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years imprisonment, suspended for five years, after he handed himself over to Western Cape police on Monday.

Mohamed was arrested in 2017, and charged in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act after police received information and raided his premises in Mozart Street, Panorama.

At the time, police found wet and dry abalone with an estimated street value of R4 million.

The then 34-year-old failed to appear in court in 2018, after he was released on bail and a warrant of arrest was issued, but it was established that he had skipped the country.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Mohammed handed himself over to the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Arnoldus Wiese, on Monday morning and he was brought before court.

“The court found the accused guilty on three counts and he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for contravention of the Marine Resources Act, two years imprisonment for possession of abalone without a permit, and six months for failure to comply with conditions of bail.

“It was further ruled that the abalone must be forfeited to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries,” Gwala said in a statement.

