Case against Enyobeni Tavern owners postponed to November

The court case against the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern in East London, where 21 youngsters tragically died in June, has been postponed to 25 November 2022.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi Ndevu on Wednesday appeared briefly in the East London Magistrates’ Court for a pre-trial hearing.

The couple faces criminal charges for allegedly contravening the Liquor Act, after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid a criminal complaint against them for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Vuyokazi is the registered licencee of the tavern in Scenery Park while her husband is the manager of the establishment.

During their court appearance, Magistrate Kevin von Bratt deferred the matter in order for a newly appointed public prosecutor to familiarise himself with the case.

The defence also requested time to study the contents of the docket.

Enyobeni tavern tragedy

On 26 June 2022, the deaths of 21 teenagers – nine girls and 12 boys – at Enyobeni Tavern made headlines throughout the world after they died under mysterious circumstances during a party where free rounds of alcohol were allegedly offered.

After two months of investigations, the Eastern Cape Health Department revealed last month that the youngsters were either crushed or suffocated to death due to overcrowding inside the tavern, according to a final toxicology report.

Some of the parents of the youngsters have rejected the findings of the report and threatened legal action against authorities in order to get answers on the deaths of their children.

