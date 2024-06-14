Magashule asbestos fraud trial to start in April 2025

The court has set a trial date for next year in order to make provisions for one of the co-accused to be extradited from the United States

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule will wait a further 10 months for his day in court.

He and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court in relation to the Free State asbestos tender matter on Friday..

The court was informed that the prosecution and state had agreed on a suitable date for the trial, with the period between 15 April and 23 June 2025 earmarked for the legal proceedings.

The matter has thus been postponed until 15 April 2025.

Magashule and co-accused facing corruption charges

Magashule’s charges relate to a R255 million asbestos contract that the Free State Department of Human Settlements awarded to the Blackhead Consulting joint venture six years ago.

ALSO READ: ACT’s ‘dictator’ Ace Magashule out in the cold after mass resignations

Along with Magashule, multiple members of the Free State administration and the relevant recipients are in the dock.

“Together with Nthimotse Mokhesi, Mahlomola Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Kgotso Manyeki, Sarah Mlamleli, Nozipho Molikoe, Albertus Venter, Moroadi Cholota, Margaret-Ann Deidericks, and three other companies, 602 Consulting Solutions, Mastertrade 232 and Ori Group, with fraud, corruption, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA),” explained NPA Free State spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane

Magashule, Edwin Sodi, Blackhead Consulting and Thabane Zulu, had previously approached the High Court in the belief that there was no prima facie case that could sustain a successful prosecution against them, but their application was dismissed by the court.

Former PA to be extradited from United States

Magashule’s former Personal Assistant, Moroadi Cholota, is a key factor in the trial and is facing extradition from the United States.

“The court was informed by the Prosecution that the extradition process of Moroadi Cholota, who is currently in the United States of America, was still unfolding within Jurisdiction of America Courts and that it might take two months for the Attorney General to signoff on that extradition process. The state will commence with the trial even if she is still not extradited at the commencement of the trial,” added Senokoatsane.

ALSO READ: Magashule’s former PA can be extradited to SA for corruption, US court rules

The defence also informed the court that accused 12, the former Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Sarah Mlamleli, could not be in court as she was still sick and could not be in court.