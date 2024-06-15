R56m police vehicle branding fraud case set for pre-trial

The accused are facing 456 charges that include racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering.

The R56 million police vehicle branding corruption case against businessman Kishene Chetty and 40 of his co-accused has been postponed to 25 July 2024, for confirmation of legal aid appointment of three of the accused and for pretrial conferencing.

They appeared in the Pretoria High Courton Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Heny Mamothame said the court requested a representative from Legal Aid South Africa to assist in expediting the applications of the three accused.

Tender fraud

Chetty and 40 of his co-accused’s court appearance emanates from a tender R56 million tender case fraud wherein procurement documents were allegedly tampered with in a tender meant for the branding of police vehicles.

Falsified quotations were allegedly provided to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mamothame said the accused are facing 456 charges that include racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering in relation to the matter.

“Amongst the accused are police officials who allegedly participated in the fraudulent processing of this tender, and 22 companies and their directors. The former head of police supply chain management, Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Mokwena and three brigadiers are also part of the accused in this matter.”

PPE corruption

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, the PPE tender fraud and corruption case against Chetty and his co-accused has been postponed to provide instructions to their legal representatives when the matter resumes.

Chetty and 15 of his co-accused appeared the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Mamothame said the other 11 accused in the same matter are expected back in court on 4 July to confirm the completion of their applications for legal aid.

“Bail was extended to 24 of the accused, while a warning was issued to one accused who is out on a warning, to return to court on the two court sittings.”

Mamothame said the accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery and theft

“Proceeds of unlawfully awarded PPE contracts valued at approximately R8m to companies linked to Chetty, were allegedly used to pay for the gratifications,” Mamothame said.

The matter has been postponed to 1 August.

