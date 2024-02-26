AKA murder mystery LATEST: Alleged hitmen arrested in Eswatini?

The alleged hitmen of slain rapper AKA have reportedly been in hiding across the border in the Kingdom of eSwatini.

CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide and X

An early but unconfirmed media report claims that the alleged killers of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, have been arrested in Eswatini.

According to an article by the Times of eSwatini shared by ZA Newsflash and MDN News on X (formerly Twitter), the suspects in the high-profile murder case were nabbed by the neighbouring kingdom’s police and taken into custody on Friday, 23 February 2023.

The latest alleged development in the high-profile murder case comes just after a year has been observed this month since the “execution-style” killings of AKA and Tibz outside Durban’s Wish restaurant on 10 February 2023.

AKA murder suspects allegedly arrested in Eswatini

The print publication stated that the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) and South African Police Service (Saps) are reportedly in discussions about having the suspects deported to South Africa.

“The two South African nationals aged 28 and 29 are brothers from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In their home country, they’re wanted to assist with information about several murder cases, including that of a musician.

“When members of the Royal Eswatini Police Service pounced on them on Friday, they were reportedly found inside the house they were renting since their arrival in the country.

“It’s revealed that there were three people living in the house, and the other one is still at large,” the Times of Eswatini reported.

According to the article, the suspects will also be charged with remaining in Eswatini without valid documents.

Awaiting confirmation from Saps

This is a developing story. The Citizen is awaiting confirmation and further details from Saps who has committed to the release of a statement by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on this latest development in the murder investigation of AKA.

‘Just a matter of time’ – Cele on AKA murder investigation

After coming under fire for what has been perceived as a lack of progress by the Saps in the case, Police Minister Bheki Cele gave at a media briefing in Cape Town at the end of December last year.

According to Cele, the high-profile murder investigation was at an advanced stage and it was just “a matter of time” before the culprits were brought to book.

“The fact that the getaway car was found, the gun itself has been found, some of the witnesses I’m told are in protection order, means it’s a case that has really covered some ground. We just need to get that particular person,” the police minister revealed.

ALSO READ: ‘They must be kept safe’- Bheki Cele on witnesses who allegedly helped find crucial evidence in AKA murder case

Evidence of a hit?

In June 2023, City Press reported that the police were allegedly investigating members of a family involved in taxi operations, as well as the so-called construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal.

The publication quoted sources in the security cluster who claimed that AKA and Motsoane were followed from King Shaka International Airport to the popular restaurant.

“The police have already obtained the footage that reveals that there was surveillance by the [alleged] hitmen who later carried out the hit outside Wish restaurant in Durban.”

“This family is powerful and feared,” one of the sources revealed.

ALSO READ: AKA’s murder: ‘Cele is one big failure, he has to go’, says expert