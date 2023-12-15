‘They must be kept very safe’- Bheki Cele on witnesses who allegedly helped find crucial evidence in AKA murder case

The Police minister said that the KZN Police have found the getaway car and the gun which led to the ultimate death of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has given an update on the AKA murder case. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

In an impromptu update on the AKA murder case during an interview on Metro FM, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police are keeping two witnesses safe, who allegedly assisted in finding crucial evidence.

“Those two guys must be kept very safe because they know what happened on that particular day, even beyond what happened on that day, [but] about the networks that led to the unfortunate murder of AKA,” said the Police minister in an interview with news broadcaster Faith Mangope on her talk show on Metro FM.

After Mangope snuck in a question about the latest update on the AKA murder case, Cele responded by first giving a disclaimer.

He said: “That is under the guide and oversight of the Provincial Commissioner” adding that the KZN Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, recently gave a report about the case.

“We have found the getaway car, the gun has been found. They have found two people that I know for sure, those people have been kept very safe because they know very well what happened that particular day,” said Cele.

Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, was murdered in Durban in February this year.

Close associates involved

When the host pressed on to get clarity on the minister’s answers, Cele sounded more sensational than Sunday tabloids.

“Some of those people were close associates,” said Cele.

“Close associates of the deceased?” asked Mangope, to which the minister gave a defiant “yes”.

“Let me end there, let me not try bring the case before it is in court. It will be okay to stop just there,” he said restraining himself.

“But that, what one has said I think is enough for the public to understand that we are close. We have not closed our books; we are working on the matter.”

Cele’s utterances have caused a stir on social media, with the likes of Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema sharing their thoughts.

“He said the same rubbish about Hillary Gardee, the bastard. He said some people involved included high ranking leadership of the EFF,” commented Malema.

