Driver shoots three alleged hijackers on N1
The alleged attackers attempted to force the driver into the boot of a red Kia when a scuffle broke out and shots were fired.
Three people were shot during the incident. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Three men have been gunned down in an alleged attempted hijacking on the N1 North highway, near the Soweto offramp on Tuesday.
It is understood suspects, including the three, were driving in two cars when they stopped a white bakkie.
According to a police official on the scene, who could not be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, the suspects ordered the driver of the bakkie to get out of his vehicle.
The attackers attempted to force the driver into the boot of a red Kia. A scuffle broke out and the driver opened fire on the robbers, killing them instantly.
The offramp has been closed and forensic services are on the scene.
The Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, and the South African Police Service members are also present.
This is a developing story.
