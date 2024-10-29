Former cop gets bail in corruption case, then jailed again for breaking into shop

The ex-cop was arrested twice over the weekend.

Three former police officers were arrested and charged with corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and business burglary in Polokwane, Limpopo.

One of the ex-cops, accused former police sergeant Andries Mafalo, who was previously attached to the Lebowakgomo Police Station, faces charges in two separate cases.

Arrested twice in one weekend

The 52-year-old was first arrested with ex-colleague Constable Steve Segoale, 40, over the weekend.

Mafalo and Segoale face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair appeared before Lebowakgomo Magistrates Court on Monday and was granted bail of R3,000 each on said charges.

While still fresh on bail release on the same day, Mafalo was arrested for a crime he committed earlier in the year with another ex-colleague, Reservist Constable Calvin Mphahlele.

In the separate burglary case, Mafalo and Mphahlele, 42, were remanded in custody until Tuesday, pending a bail application.

Alleged criminal activities

“The arrests occurred on Friday 25 October 2024 and Sunday, 27 October 2024 respectively, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo, which linked the members to a series of unlawful activities,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

According to Ledwaba, Mafalo was previously relinquished from his policing duties after being implicated in the incidents with his two former colleagues.

The investigation linked the former officers to a series of unlawful activities, including extorting cash from an individual accused of possessing dagga.

The recent charges also involve a break-in at a shop owned by a foreign national in May 2023.

Mafalo and Mphahlele allegedly broke into the store and took cash and cigarettes without registering the evidence or opening a case.

The Citizen reached out to Ledwaba for comment and will update this article upon receiving his response.

