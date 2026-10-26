ATM bombing plot foiled: Four arrested, AK-47 seized in Limpopo

Officers also recovered arms and ammunition.

A swift intelligence-led operation has prevented a suspected ATM bombing in Limpopo after law enforcement officers intercepted four suspects allegedly linked to a planned robbery spree targeting ATMs in the Zebediela area.

Authorities acted on intelligence received during the early hours of Saturday, 24 October 2026, indicating that suspects were allegedly in possession of unlicensed firearms and explosives and were planning a series of robberies.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers also recovered arms and ammunition.

“A multidisciplinary team comprising Saps units and private security partners operationalised the intelligence in a bid to prevent the planned attacks before they could be carried out.”

According to Nevhuhulwi, the suspects allegedly spotted members of the operational team and attempted to flee, triggering a pursuit.

“The suspects allegedly spotted the operational team and attempted to flee, resulting in a pursuit. Their silver Toyota Starlet was subsequently intercepted along the R568 in the Vaalbank area,” she said.

AK47

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two rifle magazines, 36 rounds of live rifle ammunition and four cellphones. Officers also seized the Toyota Starlet for further investigation.

Nevhuhulwi said the coordinated operation brought together the Saps National Intervention Unit, Ivory Park Crime Intelligence, Ivory Park Task Team, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, Mpumalanga Local Criminal Record Centre, Fidelity ITOC, Vusela Risk Services, FNB PCM, ABSA Investigations and Safeguard Risk Services.

Court

Police arrested all four suspects, aged 28, 30, 46 and 50, and expect them to appear in court soon.

“Investigations are continuing to determine the suspects’ alleged involvement in other serious and violent crimes, including ATM bombings, CIT robberies and business robberies,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police believe the arrests and seizure have dealt a significant blow to suspected criminal activities, while investigations continue into the full extent of the suspects’ alleged criminal operations.