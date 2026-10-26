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Road rage turns deadly: Motorist stabbed to death, SUV driver sought

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

26 October 2026

04:28 am

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The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Road rage turns deadly: Motorist stabbed to death, SUV driver sought

A suspected road rage confrontation turned deadly in Gqeberha when a 56-year-old motorist was allegedly stabbed to death. Picture: iStock

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A suspected road rage confrontation turned deadly in Gqeberha when a 56-year-old motorist was allegedly stabbed to death by the driver of an SUV before crashing his vehicle.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Walmer has launched a murder investigation following the incident, which unfolded on Circular Drive in Lorraine at about 8:27pm on Friday, 23 October 2026.

According to police, the victim was driving a white Honda Accord when he became involved in a suspected road rage incident with the driver of a blue or silver SUV.

Road rage

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and authorities are appealing to the public for information.

“It is alleged that the driver of a white Honda Accord was involved in a suspected road rage incident with the unknown male driver of a blue or silver SUV. The exact make and model is not available, and Saps are requesting information from any person who might have seen the incident or knows the driver of the identified vehicle,” Beetge said.

Beetge said that during the altercation, the driver of the SUV allegedly stabbed the Honda Accord driver.

“He attempted to drive further, but after a short distance he lost control of his vehicle and bumped into a wall close to the Circular Drive and Henri Botha Street intersection,” Beetge said.

Murder

The injured motorist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police have since opened a murder case and are working to identify and trace the SUV driver, who remains at large.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about the blue or silver SUV, or can help identify its driver to come forward.

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“Any person who could assist police with more information about the SUV vehicle and its driver, or any other information that could assist with the investigation, can contact the Saps Walmer Detectives, Lt Col Estelle Edwards, or Crime Stop,” Beetge said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Eastern Cape Eastern Cape SAPS Gqeberha Murder Murder accused nopremh nopreml nopremm road rage South African Police Service (SAPS)
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