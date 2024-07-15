Attacks on police like ‘declaring war on the State’: says police minister

The Minister of Police described some aspects of the police service as “outdated” and stressed the need for new technologies and tactics

Just weeks after being appointed Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu has spoken on the need for the security cluster to get tough on crime.

Since taking office earlier this month, Mchunu has planned a crime-fighting framework with organisations including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), among others.

The Portfolio Committee on Police in the National Assembly have also contributed significantly, with Mchunu describing their input as “invaluable and helpful”.

Key crimes identified

“The crime levels in the country are on the increase and are intolerable. We need to act decisively and bring this under control,” said Minister Mchunu in his 15 July address.

He added implementing an integrated national crime prevention strategy would bring an intense focus on law enforcement.

The crimes requiring the greatest attention were contact crimes such as murder and rape, as well as hijackings and kidnappings for ransom payments.

Gender-based violence, femicide, the killing of children and the escalation of gang violence across the country were another dark mark on the police’s record.

New tactics to detect and deter crime

Mchunu stated his ministry’s intention to revise legislation to bring it up to date with modern requirements.

“The South African Police Service Act is outdated, as it still makes incorrect references to the 1993 Interim Constitution. We will also finalise the national policy on policing,” he said.

“We will prioritise the rollout of new technologies to detect and deter crimes. Advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, and digital communication tools,” he added.

Zero tolerance for attacks on police

At the beginning of 2024, police stated that 33 police officers had been killed in the line of duty during the previous 12 months.

By contrast, several thousand cases of police brutality are reported every year, as per a report by SaferSpaces.

While calling for increased professionalism and improved ethics within the service, the minister said violence against officers will be dealt with harshly.

“Anyone who attacks a police officer is declaring war on the State and the people. They are attacking the buffer between the citizens and anarchy, and this will not be tolerated,” said Mchunu.

WATCH: Minster of Police Senzo Mchunu discusses opening weeks in office.