Initiates attack police during clashes at Limpopo graduation ceremony

A fight had broken out at the graduation event and police were attempting to calm the situation when the crowd's hostility boiled over.

Cases of malicious damage to property, assault common, and public violence were opened against five suspects who attacked police officers near Dennilton, Limpopo on Saturday morning.

Police encountered a brawl occurring at an initiation school, and while attempting to pacify the heated community members, the groups began directing their anger towards the officers.

“Two police officers were assaulted, and a police Quantum was damaged after one community member hit it multiple times with a hard object,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Cause of violence unknown

Police boss in the province Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the violence.

Police are still unaware what may have caused the initial clash.

Several participants in the attack on the police were able to flee the scene as back-up units from Public Order Policing and neighbouring stations responded to quell the backlash.

“This cowardly act resulted in the injury of our police officers and damage to our resources. An attack on our police officers is an attack on the state and the community they serve,” stressed Hadebe.

“We will ensure that those responsible for this reprehensible act are swiftly brought to justice.” she added.

The suspects aged between 32 and 74 will appear in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 July.

Five arrested on firearms charges

Elsewhere in the province, police arrested five suspects for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition and negligence.

Arrested in separate incidents on Saturday, the five suspects are aged between 20 and 44-years-old will appear in the Ga-Matlala and Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Three of the suspects were arrested in Ga-Matlala after they were tracked by police following a business robbery earlier in the month.

In Seshego, a 20-year-old and his aunt were arrested after the young man was found with six unlicenced firearms.

All the weapons belonged to his aunt, who was arrested for negligence.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the female suspect aged 44 used to own a security company, which is no longer operating,” confirmed Ledwaba.