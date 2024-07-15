Police officers arrested for stealing man’s cellphone at petrol station

The theft of the man’s phone by the three police officers was captured on CCTV footage.

Two constables and a sergeant were arrested in Welkom, Free State, on Saturday. This is after the three police officers allegedly followed a man to a petrol station before snatching his cellphone and driving off.

The police members were caught after CCTV images circulated on social media. They were seen wearing police bulletproof vests and a police face mask.

This incident occurred at an Engen petrol station on 1 July 2024.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that on the said date, the trio, two constables and a sergeant, pulled over a vehicle and ordered the man to step out. The man refused and drove to the nearest filling station where the members followed him.

“It was during that period when the police officers allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone and sped off,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said the suspects were traced to Gauteng. They were then arrested by the Welkom Serious Violent Crime Detectives unit and the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit (FCS) on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, condemned the behaviour of the three suspects. He welcomed their arrests.

“We condemn this behaviour and don’t condone acts of criminality and corruption within our ranks. We will continue to deal decisively with those who do not abide by the Saps (South African Police Service) code of conduct without fear or favour,” he said.

Mathe urged communities to keep reporting suspicious activity of law enforcement personnel to the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 as well as going to the closest police station.

