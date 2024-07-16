Baby rescued after hijackers steal car with him still inside

The four-month-old baby was found abandoned hours later.

A four-month-old baby was found unharmed and returned home after being kidnapped during a hijacking in Ilitha Park, Cape Town, on Saturday.

In an incident that will give parents nightmares, the baby boy was still inside the bakkie when hijackers drove off with it.

At around 3pm, the baby’s father was at his uncle’s home in Ilitha Park to deliver chicken in his white Isuzu bakkie. As they were unpacking the chicken, five armed men approached them.

The suspects took cellphones from the father and the uncle before driving away in the bakkie.

“The father then tried to get a brick to break the window of the bakkie for the suspects to stop but they kept on going,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Police registered a hijacking and kidnapping case after the victims immediately reported the incident.

Baby found abandoned

On Saturday, social media platforms were plastered with pictures of the baby boy, Tinashe Sundayi.

Van Wyk confirmed the baby was found abandoned hours later.

“The four-month-old baby was found abandoned in Makhaza near Golden Arrow stands and was taken home to his parents.”

No arrests have yet been made.

“The Isuzu LDV was recovered at SST 64611 Tabang Bookolane Street, Harare. The motive behind this incident is believed to be robbery. Investigations continue, no arrests as yet,” said Van Wyk.

Hijackings in SA

In June, BusinessTech reported that research done by MiWay indicates that 71% of car hijackings take place in the driveways of the victims’ homes.

Police (Saps) data also reveals a year-on-year increase in hijackings across South Africa, with varying spikes in different provinces.

Approximately 66 cars are stolen daily in South Africa, with the most populated provinces being the most high-risk.

Saps reported significant year-on-year increases in hijackings in Gauteng (14.4%), the Western Cape (14%), and North West (11%) provinces.

Fidelity noted that vehicle hijackings reflect a market driven by demand and supply. Hijackers target specific vehicles for their high demand in the black market, such as Toyotas, VWs, Fords and Nissans.