Gauteng cops crack cross-border hijacking syndicate, eSwatini national arrested

Police also found eSwatini registration plates and car registration documents as well as homemade vin numbers.

Four vehicles including a Toyota Fortuner and an Isuzu bakkie were recovered from a yard in Kibler Park on Wednesday. Picture: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS), Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have arrested a man for possession of hijacked cars.

The law enforcement agencies followed up a tip-off about a syndicate that allegedly hijacks and steals vehicles from South Africa and transports them to eSwatini.

The information led the team to a house in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg, said Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Inside the yard, there were four vehicles − a Toyota Fortuner reportedly hijacked in Jeppe, an Isuzu bakkie reportedly hijacked in Heidelberg, BMW that was tampered with and a Land Rover Discovery,” he said.

“Inside the house, police found different eSwatini registration plates, various eSwatini car registration documents, homemade vin numbers, stencil used to print vin numbers, and other implements.”

A 37-year-old eSwatini national who was found in the house was arrested and charged with possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.

Cross-border vehicle hijacker sentenced

Last week, the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court sentenced 37-year-old Sipho “Smirnoff” Mhlanga to 53 years’ imprisonment.

Mhlanga was arrested in August 2023. He was linked to a syndicate that had been smuggling hijacked and stolen vehicles from South Africa to Mozambique through various borders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mhlanga had been in custody since his arrest. He was found guilty on 19 June 2024 for 10 counts of charges including murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

In June 2023, Mhlanga’s accomplice, Vusi Amos Malwane was sentenced to 55 years’ imprisonment by the Ingwavuma Magistrate’s Court.

To date, the task team which was deployed to Emanguzi in KZN in February 2023 has arrested 276 suspects. At least 107 of these are still in police custody.

A total of 150 vehicles that were either stolen or hijacked have been recovered.

During this period, 93 SUVs and 4×4 vehicles, and 57 sedans were recovered, with 135 of these vehicles handed over to their lawful owners.

More than 70 illegal and unlicensed firearms were also confiscated.