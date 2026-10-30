BMA foils cross-border smuggling attempt, seizes two Ford Rangers

Two suspects have been arrested.

Border Management Authority (BMA) officials arrested two suspects after intercepting two high-value Ford Ranger vehicles allegedly smuggled into Mozambique through the Kosi Bay Port of Entry in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The operation, conducted on Thursday, 29 October, uncovered what authorities believe was an attempt to move fraudulently obtained rental vehicles across the border using allegedly forged documentation.

Interception

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the successful interception demonstrated the impact of strengthened border surveillance, intelligence-led operations and cooperation with private-sector partners.

“This operation demonstrates how strengthened border surveillance, intelligence-led operations and effective cooperation with private-sector partners are helping to detect and prevent cross-border criminal activities,” said Mogotsi.

At about 12.30pm, BMA border guards stopped a white 2025 Ford Ranger double cab bearing Mpumalanga registration plates. A 75-year-old South African man was driving the vehicle and intended to cross into Mozambique.

Suspicion

During an inspection, officials became suspicious and contacted the vehicle rental company that owned the bakkie. The company confirmed it had not provided the required cross-border authorisation letter or registration documents needed for international travel.

Further investigations revealed the company’s tracking records indicated the vehicle was supposedly stationary in Johannesburg. However, after activating its tracking system, the company discovered that the tracking unit had been removed.

Cross-border

While handling the first vehicle, border guards identified a second Ford Ranger reportedly rented fraudulently from the same company. Officials immediately alerted senior management and engaged Mozambican authorities.

Officials subsequently intercepted the second vehicle and its driver for further investigation. During questioning, the driver allegedly claimed he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend in Pretoria.

A scrutiny of the documentation presented for both vehicles revealed that the cross-border authorisation letters and RC1 registration documents were allegedly not authentic.

Charges

The suspects face charges including possession of suspected stolen property, fraud, forgery and uttering. They were expected to appear in court for the first time on Friday.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the vehicle interception underscores the value of intelligence-led border management and strong partnerships between the BMA and the private sector.

“The successful interception of these vehicles demonstrates the value of intelligence-led border management and the importance of collaboration between the BMA and private-sector partners.”

Vehicle movement

Masiapato said border authorities have intensified efforts to identify suspicious vehicle movements and prevent fraudulently obtained vehicles from crossing South Africa’s borders.

“Through the vigilance of our Border Guards and timely information-sharing with the rental company, we were able to intervene and prevent the further movement of these vehicles into another country.”

‘Clear message’

He also praised BMA officials, the rental company and Mozambican authorities for their role in the operation.

“This operation sends a clear message that the BMA will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to close opportunities for cross-border vehicle smuggling, fraud and other forms of organised criminal activity.”

Masiapato added that such interventions not only disrupt organised crime but also protect businesses from potentially substantial financial losses.