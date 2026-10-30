Another EFF flip-flop: Calls for Tshwane CFO to be placed under suspension

A few weeks ago, council voted in favour of a report classifying the allegations against Gareth Mnisi as 'less serious'.

A few weeks ago, the EFF voted that the allegations that City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces be classified as “less serious”. Now, the party wants Mnisi to be placed on precautionary suspension.

This comes after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) raided Mnisi’s home in Johannesburg and his offices at the City of Tshwane.

The raids form part of an investigation into how Mnisi allegedly amassed substantial wealth on a CFO’s salary.

EFF demands suspension

In a statement on Thursday, EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane said placing Mnisi on precautionary suspension does not mean he is necessarily guilty of any wrongdoing.

Mnisi was first suspended earlier in the year after he was implicated in tender rigging, collusion and leaking confidential tender information.

“A precautionary suspension is not a punishment. It ensures that the investigation does not disrupt the city’s operations, and it gives Mr Mnisi sufficient time to attend to his matters.

“Mr Mnisi remains innocent until proven guilty, and that constitutional right must be respected,” she said.

‘Protecting those facing serious allegations’

However, Msane said no one in the city should be seen to be protecting those facing serious allegations.

“The office of the CFO is the custodian of public money. Tshwane’s finances demand maximum discipline in this age of austerity, and residents must have confidence that the person managing the city’s money is beyond reproach.

“Fighting corruption means dealing decisively not only with corruption itself, but with the perception of it,” she said.

Despite the EFF’s earlier support for Mnisi, the party said it is concerned about instability in the municipality and the allegations that hang over Mnisi.

“The EFF notes that this is not the first cloud over Mr Mnisi. He was suspended earlier this year after being implicated at the Madlanga commission, and was reinstated in July with a final written warning. The city cannot allow this cloud to keep hanging over the municipality. Stability must be the priority,” said Msane.

Further demands

Msane said her party would write to Mayor Nasiphi Moya, demanding transparent and immediate action on this matter.

“Not merely an instruction to the city manager to seek clarity. Despite our loss of confidence in the mayor following her failures in Bronkhorstspruit, we demand that she act within 48 hours and report to the residents of Tshwane,” said Msane.

The EFF also wants the police to “stop playing games” and come up with evidence of criminality, if it exists.

“Saps must be transparent and honest, fast-track any related criminal investigation and make arrests where the evidence warrants it.

“Failing this, we will have every reason to suspect Saps of playing politics. We have already seen this with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), where cases were withdrawn for lack of merit, damaging public trust and destabilising institutions.”