Brothers arrested for murder of Durban businessman

Shailen Singh, the owner of a truck and security company, was gunned down while seated in his parked vehicle.

Shailen Singh was shot and killed in Umhlanga on Sunday. Picture: Facebook/Durban – Incidents News and Updates

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested two brothers in connection with the death of a Durban businessman in Umhlanga.

Shailen Singh, who owns a truck and security company in Durban, was allegedly ambushed in the parking lot of Meridian Drive on Sunday.

Police said the 32-year-old Singh was seated in his Toyota Hilux when the brothers opened fire, killing him instantly.

Arrest

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers apprehended the suspects in Durban this week.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organized Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit arrested two suspects on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old businessman who was shot and killed at a parking lot in Umhlanga on 29 December 2024.

“Two vehicles which were seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered. The suspects, who are brothers aged 35 and 40 years old, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 3 January 2025,” Netshiunda said.

Singh was laid to rest on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Cop shot dead after stopping to help stranded motorist in Gqeberha

Police killing

Meanwhile, police are searching for suspects involved in the murder of a 29-year-old Eastern Cape police officer in the Eastern Cape.

The officer was shot and killed after stopping to help a stranded motorist in Gqeberha this week.

It is understood that two police officers were conducting regular patrols in Gelvandale at about 5:30 pm on Tuesday when they stopped to assist a vehicle in Kobus Road, Helensvale.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said three residents soon joined the officers in attempting to start the vehicle.

“The driver heard a shot being fired and, on inspection, discovered that the Constable had been shot in the head. He was taken to hospital where he later died.”

“The firearm of the deceased constable was also missing.

“An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has taken over the case for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

ALSO READ: Chesnay Keppler: Don’t give alleged killer cop bail, urges Lebogang Maile