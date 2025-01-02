Chesnay Keppler: Don’t give alleged killer cop bail urges Lebogang Maile

Reports of abuse by the accused surfaced after the incident, prompting criticism of local police for failing to intervene.

Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile has joined the chorus calling for justice to be served after the murder of 22-year-old Chesnay Keppler.

The Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden was allegedly killed by her police officer boyfriend in the early hours of 26 December 2024. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the man fired off multiple shots with his service pistol through the window of Keppler’s rented home following a domestic dispute.

The murder has sparked widespread outrage.

Speaking at a memorial service for Keppler in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Maile said the case must be an example of a firm stance on the need for justice and systemic reform.

“There are many pitfalls in the criminal justice system. Particularly in relation to crime related to GBV. We know, and that’s why we must be firm, and we must be vigilant in making sure that this perpetrator, this animal who has committed this horrendous act, can’t hide anywhere.

“Those who commit such crimes must rot and suffer. The lives of criminals must never be easy, in and outside of jail.”

No bail

The officer was set to appear at the Protea Magistrate’s Court this week but was instead in hospital under police guard after trying to commit suicide.

ALSO READ: Case against Eldorado Park cop for murder of girlfriend postponed [VIDEO]

Maile said the accused should be denied bail when he appears later this month.

“This must for all of us to rise and say no more. We shall not live in fear. No more shall we fold our arms. No more shall the men be at the back and not at the front.

“No more shall we allow rotten potatoes in the police service.

“We need to stand united,” he said.

He said part of the problem was that women live in a society where they “cannot exist fully as human beings”.

“It is a society that we have created for them by omission or commission.

“While not all men commit crimes against women, all of us know that such crimes are happening. That alone makes us responsible for doing something about them.

“We need to go out and send a clear message that women are the most valuable assets of our society and they must be protected at all times.”

ALSO READ: Maile calls for men to lead the fight against GBV

History of abuse?

The memorial service at Don Mateman Hall was filled with mourners, including members of the JMPD, traffic officers, crime wardens, and police officers.

Keppler, who joined the crime warden unit in April 2024, was remembered as a humble individual who excelled in her duties.

Reports of alleged abuse by the accused surfaced after the murder, prompting criticism of local police for failing to intervene.

But Colonel Sambo from Eldorado police station suggested that officers were unaware of it.

“This incident should have never happened. It could have been avoided, but none of us knew what was going on behind the scenes. Even the family didn’t know.

“On the day, I made sure that everybody went home safely. But I neglected to check one of us, that the problem would come from one of us. We didn’t think that one of us could be the ones who did this horrific act.

“As the police, we are disgraced. Equally, the traffic wardens as part of our forces, and the JMPD are equally ashamed. We are now searching for answers and will take action to ensure this does not happen again.”

Complaints against local police

Maile said Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni had been briefed and, where possible, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu would also form part of engagements to resolve ongoing complaints against the local police station.

He added that the provincial government was doing everything in its power to give crime warden further training.

“The issue of crime has been lingering for a very, very long time. It can’t be that we wait until there’s an incident to react and find an everlasting solution on how we prevent some of these things from happening.”

ALSO READ: 16 Days of Activism: GBV ‘pandemic’ continues to haunt SA

‘No chance to mourn’

Family spokesperson Sizwe Maseko highlighted the family’s anguish to The Citizen.

“It is bitter that we are here. There was no chance to moan or grieve properly because now we are preparing for the burial. We are just grieving as a family and community.

“We need proper justice and to see the suspect behind bars. When they say he is under police guard we don’t know if he getting state luxury, so what will give us proper justice and sleep at night is knowing he is behind bars.”

Keppler will be laid to rest on Saturday in Eldorado Park.