Cop shot dead after stopping to help stranded motorist in Gqeberha

The South Africa Police Service (Saps) continues to lose members at an alarming rate.

An Eastern Cape police officer has been killed while conducting regular patrols. Picture: Saps

A 29-year-old Eastern Cape police officer has been shot and killed after stopping to help a stranded motorist in Gqeberha.

It is understood, two police officers were conducting regular patrols in Gelvandale at about 5:30pm on Tuesday when they stopped to assist a vehicle in Kobus Road, Helenvale.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said while they were attempting to start the vehicle, they were assisted by three residents.

“The driver heard a shot being fired, and on inspection, he discovered that the Constable had been shot in the head. He was taken to hospital where he later died.”

“The firearm of the deceased constable was also missing. An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made. The DPCI (Hawks) has taken over the case for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

‘Justice’

Mawisa said the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene and her management are distraught by the death of the duty constable.

“The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene strongly condemns the recent killing of a Police Constable by the perpetrators while he was committed to ensuring safety for all. She is calling upon the public to come with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and bring them thereof to justice,” Mawisa said.

Police killings

The South Africa Police Service (Saps) continues to lose members, with at least 17 officers losing their lives as a result of crime between July and September 2024.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed the shocking statistic during the presentation of the second quarter crime statistics in Parktown in November last year.

“We have been exploring the possibility of how the police service can assist families with civil claims against those responsible for the murder of police officers.”

Earlier this week, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the death of one of its officers

32-year-old Khensani Mabaso who was on duty at the time of the incident was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto, dressed in full uniform with gunshot wounds.

