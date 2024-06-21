Case of 19 congregants raped at Khayelitsha church postponed

The suspects allegedly stormed into the church during load shedding and raped the congregants.

Two men accused of sexually assaulting and raping 19 women at a church in the Western Cape appeared at the Khayelitsha Regional Court on Thursday.

The two alleged assailants face several charges including three charges of rape, eight of sexual assault, housebreaking and theft with aggravating circumstances.

Load shedding rape horror

The suspects allegedly stormed into the Showers of Blessings Church in Taiwan, Site C, during load shedding over the Easter Weekend on 9 April 2023.

They then allegedly held the victims at gunpoint, forcing them to strip naked and perform sexual acts on the accused while inside the church, and in front of the congregation.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after four pit bulls kill girlfriend

The victims, aged between 11 and 55, were sleeping in the church overnight to prepare for a service that morning.

🏦 @ActionSocietySA was at the Khayelitsha Regional Court today for the case involving the sexual assault and rape of 19 women at a Khayelitsha church last year.



Today, the two men accused of these crimes appeared in court.



1. pic.twitter.com/fqkkQLQzc4 — Kaylynn Palm – Action Society (@KaylynnPalm_WC) June 20, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘The New Kids’ gang member receives life plus 87 years for shooting sprees

According to reports, the women and children were also beaten by the two men.

“Two men entered the church and forced the women to undress and perform sexual acts whilst beating them,” said Action Society, a non-profit organization that has been supporting the victims’ case.

Furthermore, the congregants were allegedly beaten with tables and chairs before being robbed of their phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

The entire ordeal allegedly went on for approximately an hour and 30 minutes.

ALSO READ: ‘Mine endangers our lives with blasting’ – Maditlokwa residents

No bail for churchgoer rapists

The state on previous court appearances has indicated that it will push for no bail for the alleged perpetrators.

Action Society was present at the court hearing, advocating for justice for the victims. In support of the victims, the group demanded that the pair remain locked up until their trial.

Action Society spokesperson and activist Ian Cameron said: “the postponement allows attorneys to obtain charge sheets and the state to consult with witnesses”.

The case has been postponed and the two men are expected to make their next court appearance on 8 July 2024.

ALSO READ: Man found hiding under bed after allegedly killing teacher girlfriend