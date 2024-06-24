Mpox cases grow

Six more cases of mpox confirmed bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13.

The department of health has announced six more laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox (previously known as monkeypox) bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 13, with two deaths recorded.

City of Tshwane MMC for health Rina Marx confirmed the first case of mpox reported in Tshwane on 14 June.

But she said there was no need to panic adding that all health care workers remained vigilant to monitor people presenting mpox symptoms.

“The City of Tshwane health department calls for heightened vigilance amid the mpox outbreak,” she added.

She said communities should take note of the following: “If you suspect you may have contracted mpox, seek medical attention to ensure early diagnosis and effective treatment to prevent further spread of the disease.

Self-isolate where possible and avoid contact with people.” National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed the six cases of mpox and the total number of cases from seven to 13.

“Seven were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape,” he added.

Mohale said the department had received a batch of mpox-specific treatment, Tecovirimat (also known as TPoxx or ST-246) for treating patients experiencing severe health complications resulting from mpox. He said the process to secure more treatment, including a vaccine, was under way in case the need arose.

“However, all mild cases will be managed with supportive treatment used to manage complications like fever, pneumonia and skin infections.

“The department urges all people with suspected mpox symptoms, or who had physical contact with known cases, to present themselves at a health care facility for clinical evaluation because anyone can contract this preventable and treatable disease.”

Mohale said hand hygiene was an effective way to protect people and to prevent transmission of the disease.

“People are reminded to always wash hands with soap and water, or to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.”

Some common symptoms of mpox include a rash – which may last for two to four weeks – fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes).

The painful rash that looks like blisters or sores can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet and groin.

