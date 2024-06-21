Man arrested after four pit bulls kill girlfriend

The charges against the pit bull owner fall under the Animal Matter Amendment Act No.40 of 1993

A case of culpable homicide was opened against a pit bull owner after his animals killed a 28-year-old woman.

The victim was declared dead at the scene after four pit bulls, all owned by her boyfriend, attacked her at a residence on Monday, 17 June 2024. The 42-year-old boyfriend was arrested at the premises the following day.

He appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,20 June.

Dogs euthanised on scene

Police found the woman lying on the ground having sustained severe bites to the lower parts of her body.

The responding officers immediately put down three of the animals, with Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane confirming the fourth dog had puppies that were taken with their mother to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

ALSO READ: Watch out – if your dog bites someone it could cost a pretty penny

The charges against the pit bull owner fall under the Animal Matter Amendment Act No.40 of 1993 (AMA Act). The investigation is still underway.

Animal Matters Amendment Act No. 40 of 1993

The AMA Act made amendments to the Animal Protection Act of 1962 and included directives concerning injuries caused by animals and regulated illegal animal fighting.

Clause 1.1 of the Act states: “Any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years”.

Should the man be found guilty, he could also be declared unfit to own a dog of that breed in the future.

SPCA trainee inspector attacked by pit bulls

In a separate incident in May this year, an employee of the Rand West SPCA was attacked by three pit bulls in Krugersdorp.

ALSO READ: ‘Barbaric’: SPCA vehicle set alight with dogs trapped in the back

Trainee inspector Nadine Jacobs was with a colleague, attempting to remove the dogs following a complaint.

The Randfontein Herald reported Jacobs’ ordeal, where she retells how the dogs’ demeanour changed when their owner picked up a wooden plank.

The three animals latched onto Jacob’s limbs, who was fortunately freed by her colleague.